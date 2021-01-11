BSNL rolls out Rs 398 prepaid plan with ‘truly unlimited’ internet data without FUP

The plan will remain active with all its facilities even when the users are roaming outside in other state jurisdictions.

Bharat Nigam Sanchar Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new prepaid voucher plan which offers unlimited calling benefits as well as truly unlimited high-speed data to its users. The special feature of the plan which costs Rs 398 is its offering of truly unlimited data which means users can access the high-speed internet data without any fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions.

In practical terms, the plan will ensure that users can download/upload and surf unlimited amounts of high speed internet data without worrying about exhausting their data limits. The move which could well turn out to be a game changer is the first of its kind offered by the state run telecom company. It is pertinent to note that none of the other major telecom players including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have offered any plan of this kind.

As per the information reported in various news articles, the validity of the plan will last for 30 days. The company during the valid period of the plan will offer unlimited internet data to its customers for making unlimited downloads and uploads. Like other plans in the market, the plan in addition to the free calling benefits and truly unlimited data will also provide 100 sms per day to its customers.

The plan will remain active with all its facilities even when the users are roaming outside in other state jurisdictions. However, the plan will not provide any facility for making calls and sending messages on international numbers