BSNL rolls out new Rs 398 plan, extends validity of select plans as part of Republic Day 2021 special offers

State-run telecom operator BSNL like every year, this year has announced offers ahead of the Republic Day on January 26. Its latest offers include extra validity on two long term prepaid recharges of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399. BSNL has also launched a new data voucher plan of Rs 398 per month that offers unlimited data and voice calls both national and local.

The government-run telecom firm has also made a major revision in its plans by removing the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit on voice calls. Every BSNL plan earlier had 250 minutes of daily calling FUP limit but the company has scrapped this rule now. BSNL is also providing full talk time on all recharges made above Rs 120 to the highest Rs 6,000.

BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers:

BSNL will provide additional 21 days validity on its Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan as its Republic Day offer. The plan will be now valid for not one year, but 386 days. This Republic Day extra validity offer can be availed latest by January 31, 2021.

This plan offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and 3GB data per day. Subscribers will also get free PRBT (BSNL Tunes) with unlimited song change option until the plan lasts. The plan also ships with Eros Now subscription for 365 days, alongside Lokdhun content for the first 60 days.

BSNL has also revised its Rs 2,399 plan offering an extended validity of 72 days. Other benefits are unlimited voice calling without any daily FUP limit, 100 SMSes per day, 3GB data per day all free BSNL PRBT for 365 days and Eros Now subscription for the entire validity period.

The validity of the plan has been reduced from 600 days to 365 days but with this limited period offer, users get 437 days validity. The offers can be availed latest by March 31, 2021

STV 398 New Plan Launched

BSNL introduced the new STV plan in early January but started promoting it as a Republic Day offer. This plan offers unlimited data benefits. The company has also not mentioned any daily FUP limit or speed reduction after a certain amount of data usage, so it can be assumed the data benefits are unlimited. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls to any network including those in Delhi and Mumbai circles and 100 SMSes daily.

BSNL Top-ups offering Full Talk time benefit

The Rs 120, Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 220, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 550, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,100, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, plans now also offer full talk time benefit for a limited period.