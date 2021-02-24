BSNL revises STV 99, STV 298, STV 319 prepaid plans, PV 399, PV 699 vouchers with additional data benefits; details

The revised offer is valid till March 31, 2021 and after this date, the users will get the old benefits only.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised three of its prepaid STVs along with two Plan Vouchers (PVs). These include STV 99, STV 298, STV 319, PV 399 and PV 699 and the offer is valid for a limited period. For some plans, the validity has been extended along with some additional benefits in terms of SMS and data offers. For users having these prepaid plans, the revised offer is valid till March 31, 2021 and after this date, the users will get the old benefits only.

Here are the revised BSNL prepaid plans

BSNL STV 298

Currently, the STV 298 plan is offering unlimited voice calls to users with no FUP limit and 1GB of daily and 100 SMSs per day which is valid for 54 days. With the revision, the pack will now offer 2GB daily data for 56 days. It is to note that the revised plan does not bring any changes to the Eros Now subscription.

BSNL STV 99

This plan can be seen as one of the best prepaid plans offered by BSNL. The plan is already offering unlimited voice calls to any network across India along with a free Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for 22 days. While the company has retained the validity of this plan, they have given an additional benefit of 99 SMSs.

BSNL STV 319

This BSNL plan was rolled out three years ago with focus on heavy voice calling users. The plan has seen many revisions and with the new one, users of STV 319 will be getting 10GB data benefit along with 300 SMSs. BSNL has retained the unlimited voice calls benefit and the validity also remains the same at 75 days.

BSNL PV 399

The Plan Voucher 399 (PV399) offered by BSNL is an unlimited combo plan that gives users 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls benefit to any network as well as 100 SMSs daily, free BSNL Tunes along with Lokdhun content. The new revised plan has changes in the data offering as the company will now offer 2GB daily data. The validity is the same for 80 days.

BSNL PV 699

This plan is also an unlimited combo plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, 0.5GB daily data and free PRBT for the first 60 days. While the plan has 160-day validity, the company is extending validity by 20 days till March 31.