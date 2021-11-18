BSNL revamps Rs 187-prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, more benefits: Details

BSNL also revised its prepaid plans priced at Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58 last month to improve affordability. (File)

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 187-prepaid plan to offer validity of 28 days instead of the earlier 24 days.

The telecom company has also revised the daily data benefit of the plan. The Rs 187-plan is one of several prepaid plans with unlimited calling — the others being Rs 147, Rs 247, and Rs 447 — offered by the state-owned telco.

BSNL also revised its prepaid plans priced at Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58 last month to improve affordability.

The new rate card for its prepaid plans was released on Twitter by BSNL’s Kerala branch. The rate card showed the revised benefits of the Rs 187-prepaid plan, which will continue to offer unlimited voice calling. Unlimited voice calls include local and STD calls as well as roaming on networks, including MTNL in Mumbai and Delhi.

Alongside, it will bundle 2GB daily data. Once the daily data cap is breached, BSNL will throttle the mobile Internet speed at 80Kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages a day to any network, even while roaming in Mumbai and New Delhi. The plan also offers free PRBT ringtones.

BSNL revised its low-cost plans — Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58 — last month. It cut the prices to make the plans more affordable. Following the revision, BSNL priced the Rs 58 recharge plan at Rs 57, the Rs 57 plan at Rs 56, and the Rs 56 plan at Rs. 54. However, despite the price cut, it retained the bundled benefits that came with the low-cost plans. The validity of the prepaid plans was also retained.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s latest subscription report, BSNL’s wireless subscriber declined by 60,439 subscribers in August. The state-owned telco’s market share as on August 31 was 9.63%. BSNL has an active subscriber base of 57.15 million.