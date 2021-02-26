BSNL removes daily FUP limit on these Bharat Fiber broadband plans; existing plans revised with faster speed

All these plans come with unlimited calling benefits depending on the validity of plans.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its complete range of Bharat Fiber broadband plans that are available pan India. There are some circle-specific broadband plans launched by the company as well. It is to note that usually circle-specific plans are revised; however, this time, BSNL is also revising the Bharat Fiber pan India plans that are starting from Rs 777. According to reports, these plans will be effective from March 1, 2021. BSNL plans that are priced above Rs 1,999 will now be giving users 300 Mbps data speed. BSNL has also removed the daily data limit. This means that the earlier kept FUP limit on a daily basis on all BSNL’s high-end Bharat Fiber plans will change now.

BSNL Rs 777 Bharat Fiber Plan

This plan starts from Rs 777 and has been renamed to ‘Fibre TB Plan’. Opting this plan will give users the benefits of 100 Mbps speed up to 1000TB per month. Once the FUP limit is reached, speed will be reduced to 5 Mbps.

BSNL Rs 779 Bharat Fiber Plan

This plan will now be called ‘Super Star 1.’ By taking this plan for Rs 779, users will get 100 Mbps speeds up to 1000GB along with the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription (costing Rs 299 per month). Under this plan, speed will be reduced to 5 Mbps once the FUP limit is crossed.

BSNL Rs 849 Bharat Fiber Plan

This plan is for Rs 849 and has been now named ‘Fibre Value Plus’ plan. For this, the company is offering a speed of 100 Mbps for 1500GB data usage. This speed after hitting the FUP limit will be reduced to 10 Mbps.

BSNL Rs 949 Bharat Fiber Plan

The Rs 949 Bharat Fiber plan has been renamed to ‘BSNL Super Star 2.where the plan will be offering free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription along with 150 Mbps speed for 2000GB FUP limit per month. This speed will be 10 Mbps after the FUP limit is reached.

BSNL Rs 1,277 Bharat Fiber Plan

This plan, now called, ‘Fibre Premium Plus,’ is one of the most used BSNL plans. The plan comes with 200 Mbps speed for 3.3TB and 15 Mbps speed after FUP limit.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Plan

This plan used to have a daily data limit which has changed now. Called as BSNL Fibre Silver plan, it will give users 300 Mbps speed up to 4500GB. This speed will be reduced to 20 Mbps after the FUP limit.

BSNL Rs 2,499 Bharat Fiber Plan

Under this plan, users will get 300 Mbps speeds for 5000GB FUP limit where crossing the limit, the speed will come to 30 Mbps.

BSNL Rs 4,499 and Rs 5,999 Bharat Fiber Plans

These plans are also called Fibre Ruby and Fibre Golden plans. They both have 300 Mbps speed but there is a difference in. Whole Rs 4,499 plan has an FUP limit of 6500GB, Rs 5,999 plan comes with an 8000GB FUP limit.

BSNL Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 Bharat Fiber Plans

The Rs 9,999 Bharat Fiber plan is known as ‘Fibre Diamond’ where the company offers 300 Mbps speed for 12000GB data along with a speed of 60 Mbps after FUP limit. The Rs 16,999 plan, on the other hand, is called Fibre Platinum plan which offers a speed of 300 Mbps at 21000GB FUP limit. After this limit, the speed comes down to 70 Mbps.