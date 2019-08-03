BSNL now offers more data in popular Abhinandan Plan – check details

Photo for representation. (File Image: PTI)

BSNL prepaid recharge: State-owned telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tweaked its hugely popular prepaid Abhinandan Plan. BSNL is now offering more data for its customer under this plan.

Launched nearly a month ago, BSNL Abhinandan plan offered 1 GB data and 100 free SMS to the subscribers. As per the latest plan update, customers will now get 1.5 GB data. The updated plan is now available across the BSNL circles.

As per the details of Abhinandan Plan shared by BSNL on Twitter, the Rs 151 recharge also comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming call offer. Customers will now get 1.5 GB data daily which means they can get total 36 GB data.

While the validity of BSNL Abhinandan Plan is 180 days, the special data offer can be utilised for 24 days under the scheme. The promotional offer will be available for next 90 days. Both new and existing BSNL users can avail the offer.

Apart from this, BSNL has also launched a new Rs 1188 plan which offers unlimited voice calls and 5 GB data. The recharge, which has 345-day validity also comes with 1200 SMS free.