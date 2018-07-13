BSNL recharge of Rs 39 launched: Unlimited calls, caller tune service, and more – Find out details

BSNL’s new prepaid plan is here

BSNL is caught up in a war against the leading telecom players such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular. After revamping almost the entire stable of prepaid plans, the state-run telecom company has now introduced a new plan that offers ‘truly’ unlimited voice calls. The new BSNL Rs 39 prepaid plan sits next to two already-launched plans worth Rs 99 and Rs 319.

BSNL Rs 39 STV plan offers the customers free voice calls to any number across India. The plan is available in all the BSNL circles, which means that it’s not valid for Delhi and Mumbai circles. The BSNL Rs 39 plan comes with a validity of 10 days and offers 100 free SMS and PRBT caller tune service free for the given validity. It is worth mentioning that there is no data benefit in this plan, so the customers might need to buy a separate data tariff or they could just buy a data and voice combo plan.

This plan is similar to other two voice plans that were launched by BSNL earlier this year. The BSNL Rs 99 STV offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS, and PRBT service for a validity of 26 days while the BSNL Rs 319 STV plan benefits the customers with similar offerings for a validity of 90 days. The PRBT caller tune service allows the customer to set the default BSNL tone as the caller tune, however, choosing some other tune may incur charges.

The BSNL Rs 39 STV plan is similar to the Reliance Jio Rs 49 prepaid plan that offers unlimited calls to the customers for a validity of 28 days. In addition to this, the customers get 1GB monthly data and if this gets exhausted within the validity, the data speeds will be restricted to 64Kbps. The pack also offers 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The Jio Rs 49 plan is available exclusively to the Jio Phone users, so the users who do not own Jio Phone have to switch to the Rs 98 prepaid plan that offers the same calling, SMS, and apps benefits, except for 1GB extra data, meaning 2GB data for 28 days.