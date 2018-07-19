BSNL recharge of Rs 19 launched; the plan offers cheap voice calls for 54 days

BSNL has launched a new prepaid recharge pack

In a bid to lure more customers and curb the onslaught by Reliance Jio, BSNL has now introduced a new recharge plan for its prepaid customers. The new BSNL STV 19 is suited for the users who make calls more than accessing data services. The BSNL STV 19 worth Rs 19 offers calls at slashed tariffs for a validity of 54 days.

BSNL STV 19 is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles, as per a report by TelecomTalk. Valid until October 11, BSNL STV 19 will reduce the rates of outgoing on-net calls to 15 paise per minute whereas the off-net calls to other networks will be charged at 35 paise per minute. The calls are not unlimited in this plan, so the users will have to make separate recharges for talk time.

The BSNL STV 19 is applicable across all the circles except Delhi and Mumbai, where they are not present. After the pack expires, the calls will be charged as per standard rates. The report does not mention if this rate-cutter pack is available in the circles other than the ones mentioned above. There is no data benefit available under this pack.

Recently, BSNL has doled out several changes to its prepaid and broadband plans to match up with the competition. It has also recently introduced voice-only recharge plans for its prepaid customers, considering Internet is of least use to some subscribers. BSNL launched prepaid recharge packs worth Rs 39, Rs 99, and Rs 319. The first plan offers unlimited calls to any network in India for a validity of 10 days, so do the other two plan for the respective validity of 26 days and 99 days.