BSNL recharge of Rs 171 launched, offers 60GB data with unlimited calls

BSNL has introduced a new recharge pack that will further agitate the competition among the telcos in terms of the tariff plans. The state-owned telecom company has launched Rs 171 recharge plan that will give 2GB of data per day to the customers for a validity of 30 days, calculating to a total of 60GB. There are calling and SMS benefits bundled with this recharge pack as well.

The new BSNL Rs 171 recharge pack is available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle, reports TelecomTalk. The pack comes with unlimited calls to all networks in all the circles including Delhi – NCR and Mumbai. However, there is a daily cap on the calls, as per the report, which is also applicable to the data – you will have to pay for the data after exhausting the given limit of 2GB per day.

The BSNL Rs 171 recharge pack counters the Jio Rs 198 recharge pack that offers 2GB data per day with the data speeds coming down to 64Kbps after the limit is exhausted. The pack also comes with unlimited VoLTE voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. The BSNL pack, on the other hand, will give 2G and 3G speeds, as BSNL 4G network is only available in the Kerala circle. Anyway, the BSNL’s recharge pack is cheaper than Jio if we overlook the 4G availability.

Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone have recharge packs that sit close to the BSNL Rs 171 recharge pack. While Airtel offers 1.4GB data per day at Rs 198, Vodafone offers the maximum 2.8GB data at Rs 199 to select customers, alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. If we calculate the total amount of data, Airtel offers 39.2GB, Jio gives 56GB, BSNL benefits with 30GB, and Vodafone’s data offerings max out at 78.4GB.

BSNL also recently made major rejig to its prepaid packs and broadband plans to aggressively stow its offerings in the market more firmly. The only limitation to BSNL data packs is that they lack 4G speeds as BSNL is yet to make a pan-India rollout of its 4G connectivity.