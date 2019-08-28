BSNL prepaid plans: New Rs 96, Rs 236 recharge vouchers with 10GB 4G daily data launched

The BSNL STV 96 and STV 236 are offering the same 10GB 4G data per day, however, the duration of the validity for both these plans are different. Notably, the BSNL STV 96 and STV 236 do not bundle in calling perks.



BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans: The state-owned telecom company has introduced two new prepaid recharge vouchers offering10GB 4G data daily. However, subscribers must note that the new BSNL plans are only available in circles where the telecom has its 4G services, Telecom Talk has reported.

The BSNL STV 96 and STV 236 are offering the same 10GB 4G data per day, however, the duration of the validity for both these plans are different. Notably, the BSNL STV 96 and STV 236 do not bundle in calling perks.

Moreover, the STV 96 is valid for 28 days and has 10GB data per day on offer, bundling 280GB data. Those eyeing the plan must not waste time as the recharge voucher has been made available for a limited period of time. The new recharge vouchers do not offer other perks such as voice calls or SMS.

The BSNL STV 236 has a validity period of 84 days. Subscribers can benefit from total data bundled – 840GB at 10GB per day. Like STV 96, the plan does not include benefits such as unlimited calling or SMS. Also, it has to be kept in mind that both these aforementioned are data-only plans and are valid in circles where BSNL has its 4G services active.

In the wake of JioFibre, BSNL has recently revised its popular Rs 1,098 long-term prepaid plan in order to reduce the total bundled data.

Previously, the revised plan offered unlimited data and unlimited calls and SMS benefits for 84 days. Nonetheless, the telecom company revised the plan to lessen the validity duration to 75 days with the new data limit kept at 375GB for the entire validity period and also has benefits such as unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMSes per day.