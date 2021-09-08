BSNL prepaid broadband plans to be discontinued, existing subscribers to be moved to postpaid

BSNL to stop prepaid broadband plans, migrate existing subscribers to postpaid

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) prepaid broadband connections will soon stop services. The Telecom carrier reportedly will discontinue all its prepaid broadband services across telecom circles. The prepaid broadband services were available in the DSL (Digital Subscriber line )segment and subscribers got unlimited high-speed broadband internet access without monthly bills.

BSNL is scrapping the services as its prepaid subscribers were very small to scrap the offerings altogether and shift existing customers to postpaid. The prepaid broadband services came with mobility, sharing of DSL, and control of the internet, and more.

BSNL has already directed all telecom circles for the same. The existing prepaid account balance will be transferred as a credit to new postpaid accounts the DSL subscribers will be made to switch to. Interested customers can also choose BSNL Bharat Fiber (FTTH) or Bharat Air Fiber (BAF) connection.

Even when its broadband packs started as low as Rs 200, their customer base is small across the country on an Internet-enabled telephone line. The service of sharing DSL connections with prepaid broadband customers like students, professionals was also provided. BSNL had been offering both limited and unlimited prepaid broadband plans for subscribers across India.

So that subscribers can be seamlessly transferred from prepaid DSL broadband to post-paid accounts, BSNL is said to have also introduced a special discount scheme. Another Rs 600 discount will be offered to convince users to migrate to make them retain their existing landline number.