BSNL postpaid, prepaid plan users to get free Eros Now premium membership access: Details

BSNL is offering Eros Now membership to select prepaid customers. (Reuters Image)

BSNL postpaid plan users can now stream Eros Now premium content free of cost. Bharat Sanchar Nigam has expanded its content partnership and has roped in Eros Now for the same. In 2019, BSNL partnered with Eros for prepaid plans. The platform offers more than 12,000 movie titles, music videos, originals, short-form content etc.

Free Eros Now offer for BSNL postpaid, prepaid subscribers

After the new partnership, premium membership of all Eros Now content will be available for all BSNL postpaid customers. BSNL also offers Eros Now Plus memberships as long as STV is active for prepaid users. The platform has content in multiple Indian languages from Hindi, Marathi, Bengali to Punjabi, Gujrati, and more.

BSNL is offering Eros Now membership to select prepaid customers. To be precise, the offer is available for BSNL customers on Rs 78 and Rs 98 plan (except Kerala). The offer is applicable on the Rs 298 BSNL prepaid plan, except Andhra Pradesh where it is priced at Rs 297. It is also applicable on the BSNL Rs 333 prepaid plan with 45 days validity and Rs 444 prepaid plan with 60 days validity.

BSNL, on the other hand, has a pan-India presence across all the 22 telecom circles in India.

BSNL revised its Rs 187 prepaid plans to offer unlimited voice calling benefits and giving 2GB daily data benefits, free PRBT ringtone, 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days, revised from 24 days.