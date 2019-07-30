BSNL offers Rs 1188 prepaid recharge plan! Get unlimited calling, 5GB data for 345 days

This is the newest long-term plan by the state-owned telecom and comes after it launched the Rs 1001 and Rs 1399.

BSNL has rolled out the Marutham PV 1188 prepaid offer for the Tamil Nadu circle, which a long-term plan for users who prefer voice calls over dat. The new plan by the Indian state-owned telecom benefits has been launched as a promotional offer and will be valid for a duration of 90 days. Moreover, the Marutham PV 1188 plan by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will have a validity of 345 days.

This is the newest long-term plan by the state-owned telecom and comes after it launched the Rs 1001 and Rs 1399. It must be noted that both these plans have a validity period of 270 days. Also, the Marutham plan has only been launched for the Tamil Nadu circle so far.

BSNL’s Rs 1,188 plan comes with unlimited voice calls to any network (in home network) along with national roaming, including Delhi and Mumbai. Moreover, it also has 1200 SMS for the entire validity period in the offering along with 5GB data as well.

Subscribers or those considering switching to BSNL for the plan should keep in mind that the 5GB data is the total data and not data per day. So, considering that, it is clear to see that the Marutham PV 1188 prepaid plan benefits those who use less data and prefer calling more instead.

READ ALSO | Google Assistant can control your smart home effectively; here’s how

Recently, BSNL rolled out two more long-term plans – Rs 1001 and Rs 1399. Both of these plans come with a validity period of 270 days. These plans come as a part of telecom’s 90-day promotional offer and is only valid till October 22. Also, it must be noted that both these plans are valid in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circle and come with unlimited local, STD, as well as roaming calls to any network barring New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Rs 1,399 prepaid plan by state-owned telecom provides 1.5GB data per day and 50 SMSes daily, whereas the Rs 1,001 prepaid one comes with 9GB data for the total validity period along with 750 SMS in total.