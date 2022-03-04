BSNL offers extended validity, 90 days of free service with this prepaid recharge plan: Check details

BSNL in a bid to woo more customers to higher-end plans is offering extended validity on two prepaid subscription plans. The offer ends on March 31, 2022.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in a bid to woo more customers to higher-end plans is offering extended validity on two prepaid subscription plans. The offer ends on March 31, 2022. Two of its plans, of Rs 2,999 and Rs 2,399 come with extended validity and other additional benefits currently.



BSNL Prepaid plan Rs 2999



BSNL is offering an additional validity of 90 days with its prepaid plan of Rs 2,999 i.e. three months of added free service for users if they recharge before the end of March 31, 2022. Usually, this plan offers 365 days of validity. But with the bundled 90 days of additional service, users will get 455 days of service. Further, users will also get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.



BSNL Prepaid plan Rs 2399



BSNL is offering an additional validity of 60 days to its prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 i.e. two months of added free service for users if they recharge before the end of March 31, 2022. Usually, this plan offers 365 days of validity. But with the bundled 60 days of additional service, users will get 425 days of service. Further, users will also get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calls with this plan.