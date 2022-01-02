BSNL offering up to 90-day extra validity on this prepaid recharge plan: Details, benefits

The promotional offer is applicable to the Tamil Nadu circle only, though.

Good news for BSNL subscribers! Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited subscribers can now enjoy an additional validity of up to 90 days on Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge plan.

With the additional validity, the Rs 2,399 BSNL recharge plan becomes valid for a total of 455 days — higher than the existing 365 days. The Rs 2,399 plan will be backed by unlimited local and STD voice calling and 3GB high-speed data per day. The subscribers will also get free access to BSNL Tunes followed by the access given to popular content available through Eros Now.

The promotional offer of Rs 2,399 prepaid plan is applicable to the Tamil Nadu circle only, though. This is a limited-period offer valid till January 15, 2022. BSNL Haryana was running a similar offer, but with 60-day extended validity, until December 31, 2021.

Rs 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with a pack of benefits such as unlimited outgoing calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB daily high-speed data allocation among others. Upon exceeding the given high-speed data, the speed will automatically drop to 80Kbps under the operator’s fair usage policy (FUP).

The company will also offer value-added services including BSNL Tunes with unlimited song change options besides offering a lucrative Eros Now subscription.

BSNL also has an additional offer on Rs 1,498 prepaid plan recharge which is valid for 365 days. The plan brings users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day service, and 2 GB of high-speed data on a daily basis.

Similarly, there is another Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan which comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 500GB high-speed data for 365 days.