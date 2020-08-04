BSNL now offers up to 200GB data with Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan; here are the details

Under the revised Rs 499 package, called the “200 GB CUL CS358,” the company allows users to browse with speeds of up to 20 Mbps till 200 GB.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has upgraded its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber program on a promotional basis in multiple circles across India until 26 September 2020. Under the basic Rs 499 plan, which is referred to as “100 GB CUL,” the company offers internet browsing speed up to 20 Mbps till 100 GB of usage after which the speed is capped to 2 Mbps. Additionally, the 100 GB CUL package also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network in India. The state-run operator has extended the Rs 499 plan to Kerala and Lakshadweep circles under Bharat Fiber services.

Under the revised Rs 499 package, called the “200 GB CUL CS358,” the company allows users to browse with speeds of up to 20 Mbps till 200 GB. BSNL restricts the speeds to 2 Mbps after data exhaustion by users.

The 200 GB CUL CS358 package is also available semi-quarterly, quarterly, biennially, and triennially for the subscription. The 200 GB CUL CS358 semi-annual package bears a price tag of Rs 2994 while the annual pack is priced at Rs 5998. The 200 GB CUL CS358 plan’s biennial and triennial packs bear a price tag of Rs 11,976, and Rs 17,964 respectively. The company also provides consumers who subscribe to the annual, biennial and triennial packs one month, three months, and four months of free subscription.

Earlier this year BSNL had launched the 100 GB CUL plan on a promotional basis and the offer was initially launched to offer internet service until 31 March 2020. However, the state-run operator extended the provisions of 100 GB CUL until late June before regularizing it at the beginning of July. The basic Rs 499 plan is now available throughout India except for the islands of Kolkata, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar.