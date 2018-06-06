BSNL now offers broadband plans at starting price of Rs 99 per month: Here’s what customers get

BSNL has reportedly introduced new broadband plans to attract more customers and retain the existing ones

BSNL has reportedly introduced new broadband plans to attract more customers and retain the existing ones as the onslaught by Airtel keeps growing and before Jio commercially launched the Jio Fiber broadband services in the country. The state-run telco is now offering four new broadband tiers with daily data limits with speeds of up to 20Mbps.

Said to have been launched on a promotional basis, the new BSNL broadband plans are non-FTTH and are available to the customers at a starting price of Rs 99, excluding taxes. The plans have an upper subscription price point of Rs 399, depending on the data availed under the pack – ranging from 45GB per day to 600GB per day, reports TelecomTalk. The data is provided to the customers with FUP limits, which is 20Mbps, after exhaustion of which the speed is capped at 1Mbps.

The first broadband plan, called ULD 45GB, comes with 1.5GB data per day at a price of Rs 99. The ULD 150GB broadband plan is priced at Rs 199 offering the customers 5GB data per day. There are other broadband plans, as well, giving the customers a benefit of 10GB per day (ULD 300GB) at Rs 299 and 20GB data per day (ULD 600GB) at a monthly cost of Rs 399. The report says that the FUP speed is restored at 12 am midnight.

BSNL is also providing a free email address to the customers, as well as 1GB of cloud storage under all the aforementioned broadband plans. These plans are available to the customers under promotional offers for 90 days and the customers who subscribe to these plans will have to switch to the standard BSNL plans after six months. The customers will also need to make a deposit of Rs 500 towards security.

The above-mentioned BSNL broadband plans come with unlimited calling to BSNL and non-BSNL networks across India, except Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Also, these plans are not available in Delhi and Mumbai, although customers residing in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad will be able to subscribe to these plans.