BSNL now offering Rs 499 broadband plan with 100GB data, unlimited free calls; here are all the details

Bracing up for competition with its private counterparts, state run telecom company BSNL has launched a new broadband internet plan with 100 GB of internet data available in just Rs 499 for a period of 30 months. The new CUL broadband monthly plan is available in almost all the BSNL jurisdictions except in Andaman and Nicobar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Kerala. Unlike many other special plans being provided by the other private telcos, the internet plan launched by BSNL has been rolled out on a regular basis. The plan was announced by the company on its Chennai circular website where it also mentioned barring some left out jurisdictions, the new plan will be available across the country.

In addition to the 100 GB internet data being provided in the pack, the plan will also provide complementary unlimited free calls to all phone numbers in the country. However, the international calls will be charged at the rate of Rs 1.2 per unit. The maximum speed attainable will be 20mbps. However, after the user has exhausted or utilised all the 100 GB of data, the speed will fall down to 2 mbps for the rest of the duration of the monthly plan. Also, no separate download and upload speed limits were mentioned in the plan issued by the state run telco. A free email id with a storage capacity of 1GB of data will also be provided as part of the plan.

Limiting the roll out of the plan to monthly basis, the company has not mentioned any minimum hire period for the plan. In other words, customers can even opt for the plan for just a month and subject to their experience can renew their plan subsequently. However, there has been provided an additional financial incentive for subscribing to the plan for more than a year. Customers who buy the annual plan will be provided one month of additional services free of cost. Similarly, the customers who subscribe for a 24 months plan will be provided 3 month of free services while those buying the plan for 3 years in one go will get 4 months free services.