BSNL makes its low-cost Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58 prepaid recharge plans even more affordable; check details

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in a pro-customer decision has slashed the price of its low-cost prepaid recharge plan of Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58. The move is aimed at making the plans more affordable for the customers, retaining its customer base and expanding its footprint. So far as the specifications of the concerned recharge plans go, the Rs 56 recharge plan offered its subscribers 5,600 seconds of talk time for eight days, the Rs 57 plan offered 10 GB of high-speed internet with a validity of 10 days. On the other hand, the Rs 58 recharge plan allowed its users to activate or extend the validity of their international roaming for a period of 30 days.

The reported decline in the price of the three plans was first implemented in the Kerala region and was brought to light by KeralaTelecom.info. The company after informing its Kerala-based customers about the changes has now implemented the plan across the country. The changes have been extended to other circles of the BSNL including Chhattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh among others.

New price of prepaid plans

The magnitude of decline in the price of prepaid plans is little in the range of Rs 1-Rs 2. The Rs 58 recharge plan will now be available at Rs 57 whereas Rs 57 recharge plan will be available at Rs 56. The decline on Rs 56 recharge plan is by Rs 2 and will now cost the customers Rs 54 only. The accompanying benefits with each recharge plan will remain the same, as per the decision taken by the company. The company has not made any changes in the validity period of the concerned recharge plans.

Users willing to take advantage of the slashed recharge plans will be able to see revised recharge rates on recharge portals as well as payment wallet applications. The updated price of the recharge plans has also been updated on the My BSNL Application and the official website of the telecom company. Alternatively, BSNL customers can send an SMS to 123 from their BSNL number and get updated information about the recharge plans.