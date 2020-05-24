BSNL launches special Rs 786 prepaid recharge plan ahead of Eid; Check all benefits here

The plan went live on Saturday and will remain active for the next month.

BSNL special offer: On the occasion of Ramzan and Eid, state-owned telecom company BSNL has announced a special prepaid recharge plan of RS 786. The plan, announced on Twitter by BSNL Kerala, is available for 30 days starting May 23, and it contains a talktime of Rs 786, 90-day validity and 30 GB of high-speed data. As per reports, BSNL releases the Rs 786 prepaid recharge plan every year to mark Ramzan and Eid, but the plans have different benefits every year.

BSNL special plan details

The plan went live on Saturday and will remain active for the next month. The plan can be availed by BSNL subscribers via the state-owned telecom operator’s website or through any of the third-party platforms that allow recharge facilities to BSNL users. The prepaid voucher that needs to be used for searching the plan on the BSNL website is COMBO_786.

Where is the BSNL Eid offer available?

Financial Express Online was able to confirm the following circles where this plan can be availed by the BSNL users.

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Chattisgarh

Chandigarh UT

Chennai

Daman and Diu UT

Dadra and Nagar Haveli UT

Gujarat

Goa

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Kerala

Kolkata

Lakshadweep UT

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Odisha

Punjab

Puducherry UT

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

UP East

UP West

Uttarakhand

West Bengal

BSNL full talktime recharge

BSNL also launched another limited time special offer, only for the Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. The subscribers in these states will get full talktime on the recharge of Rs 190. However, this special offer, which was also launched on Saturday, will be available only for four days, expiring on May 26. While this top up option is available in all other circles, subscribers in those circles will continue to get a talktime of Rs 158.02, like usual.