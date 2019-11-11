BSNL launches Rs 997 plan for prepaid customers; offers 540GB, free caller tune, & more

BSNL has a new plan for prepaid users. (Source: Reuters)

In a bid to tackle Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has rolled out a new prepaid plan for its customers. The state-owned telecom company provides the subscriber of this plan with 3GB data per day over and above unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the new prepaid plan is 180 days, which is approximately six months. BSNL has updated its website to show the prepaid plan that costs Rs 997. BSNL users can also purchase the plan via third-party recharge services such as Paytm, PhonePe, and more.

The BSNL Rs 997 prepaid plan brings a total data amount of 540GB spread over a course of 180 days. After 3GB per day is consumed, the data speed is throttled to 80Kbps. The customer also gets unlimited calls to BSNL and other networks without the additional IUC charge, unlike Reliance Jio. However, there is a cap of 250 minutes on calls per day. The plan will work in roaming including Delhi and Mumbai circles where BSNL does not operate. The customer also gets 2 months of caller tune service on the number subscribed to the Rs 997 plan.

Similar to BSNL’s Rs 997 plan, Airtel has a Rs 998 plan, Reliance Jio has a Rs 999 plan, and Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 999 plan. Airtel provides the subscriber with unlimited calls, 300 SMS per tariff month, 12GB data for 336 days. Jio’s Rs 999 prepaid plan credits the customer’s account with unlimited calls to Jio network, 60GB data, 100 SMS per day for a validity of 90 days. And finally, Vodafone Idea offers the same benefits as Airtel’s Rs 997 plan for Rs 999.

The state-run telecom company has tried to keep up with its private counterparts to maintain a healthy competition. But even though its tariff plans offer benefits similar to those of Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, BSNL is plagued with the loss of revenue. BSNL and MTNL, which operates in Delhi and Mumbai, recently got government’s nod for the impending merger. Post-merger, MTNL is likely to cease to exist and its services will be provided by BSNL in the Delhi and Mumbai circles.