BSNL launches Rs 899 prepaid recharge pack with massive 270GB data benefit – How to avail

The BSNL subscribers can now avail data, voice combo for 180 days

In a bid to freshen up its prepaid offers to counter Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, BSNL has reportedly launched a new Rs 899 prepaid recharge pack for its customers across India. The BSNL Rs 899 prepaid recharge comes with a validity of 180 days and benefits such as daily data, unlimited calls, and daily SMS benefits. The plan is available to subscribe in select telecom circles, as per a report by Telecom Talk.

The BSNL Rs 899 prepaid recharge pack is very close to the telco’s Rs 999 prepaid recharge pack that offers similar benefits for the validity of 181 days. The Rs 899 prepaid recharge pack gives subscribers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls pan-India (except Delhi and Mumbai circles), 1.5GB of data per day, and 50 daily SMSes for 180 days. The total data benefit that customers can enjoy is 270GB. However, this plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circles, as per the report. There is no word on when this plan will roll out to other circles by BSNL.

The report further mentions that this recharge pack could also be eligible for additional data, which is being provided to select prepaid recharge packs. The subscribers will need to check if they receive the additional data on buying the Rs 899 recharge pack. After topping up the daily data benefits, the total data benefit available to the customer will be 3.21GB data per day.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers 125GB data, unlimited 4G VoLTE calls, and 100 SMSes at a price of Rs 1,999. This is significantly costlier than the BSNL’s new recharge pack, however, the customers should note that BSNL still does not offer 4G services in all circles whereas Jio has a 4G VoLTE network across India.