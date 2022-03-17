BSNL launches Rs 797 plan with 365 days validity, 2GB high-speed data: Everything to know

Users in all of the circles and states where BSNL operates would be able to subscribe to this plan.

BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plan: State-run BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Wednesday launched a new prepaid recharge plan. The plan, which costs Rs 797, provides users a validity of 365 days, i.e. a year. Users choosing this plan will be getting several benefits, including free SMS, voice calls and data. Moreover, the plan has been launched with an introductory offer that gives users an additional validity of 30 days – meaning those who opt for the plan till June 12 this year get a validity of a total of 395 days.

Users in all of the circles and states where BSNL operates would be able to subscribe to this plan. For Rs 797, the plan would offer unlimited calls, high-speed internet for up to 2GB a day (after which it would provide 80kbps speed), and 100 SMS messages a day for 60 days. It is unclear why BSNL is keeping the plan valid for 365 (or 395) days when the benefits are set to expire after the first two months, but this means that users would have to purchase benefits using add-on packs for the remaining validity of the month, as per our current understanding.

Interested users can subscribe to the plan via the online portal of BSNL. Alternatively, users can also use the BSNL Selfcare app, upon using which, they would get a 4% discount. As usual, third-party payment platforms that offer recharge facilities, such as Paytm and Google Pay, would also be offering the plan for recharge.

With the benefits expiring so quickly into the validity period, it is clear that the main aim of the plan is to keep the user active on BSNL network, likely because most mobile operators require users to subscribe to expensive plans, with benefits that might might not be useful to them due to repetition, just so that their number remains active. The BSNL plan makes it easier for users having a BSNL number as a secondary connection to keep it active without having to shell out too much. Hence, this plan might not be suitable for those who use BSNL for their day-to-day operations, but is quite handy for those who just have it for emergencies or other purposes.