BSNL launches Rs 699 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 0.5GB daily data and more

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new plans– Rs 699 and Rs 786 along with its preexisting STV 118 plan. The STV 118 plan now provides benefits for just 26 days from the recharge date whereas the Rs 786 Combo Voucher was launched on Ramadan and Id-ul-Fitr occasions.

The Rs 699 package is valid for 160 days on the higher side (20 days extra for the first 90 days). The Rs 786 package also provides a 90-day validity from the recharge date. All plans now live across all of the telecom circles in which BSNL works. Continue reading to learn more specifics of both plans.

The Rs 699 prepaid recharge plan is a semi-annual contract of 180-day validity. BSNL’s latest plan includes 500 MB or 0.5 GB of data per day, unlimited free calls to any network in India (only 250 minutes a day), and 100 SMS per day. BSNL customers in Delhi and Mumbai areas can also make free voice calls also to the MTNL mobile numbers. The package will ship for the first 60 days even with free Personalized Ringback Tone (PRBT).

The original validity of the Rs 699 plan is 60 days, but as a promotional offer for the first 90 days, the telco provides an additional 20 days validity which takes the total validity to 180 days. The Rs 699 pack can only be recharged via CTOPUP and Web portal.

The prepaid package Rs 699 ships with regular benefits but that is not the case with the 786 Combo Voucher. On the occasion of Ramadan, the Rs 786 plan is introduced with benefits such as Rs 786 talk time and 30 GB data, valid for 90 days from the recharge date. Indeed, BSNL confirmed that after 90 days both the speaking time and the data benefits would expire. This package will be available for renewal from 23 May 2020 through 21 June 2020. Users can make use of the program via CTOPUP, Web portal, and activation of the self-care.

Finally, BSNL also reduced the value of STV 118. The inexpensive and famous STV 118 now ships for just 26 days with benefits, down from the validity of the earlier 28 days. The STV 118 benefits include unrestricted phone calls to any network (capped at 250 minutes a day), 500 MB or 0.5 GB of data a day, and 100 SMS a day. The program comes with support from PRBT, too. BSNL’s STV 118 is available in each circle with different denominations and costs Rs 118 in the telecom circles of Chennai and Tamil Nadu.