BSNL launches Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited data, voice call benefits; check details

BSNL has launched another recharge plan of Rs 399 that will offer data and calling services for a period of 80 days validity. The new plan has been launched in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle with an average voice-call FUP of 250 minutes. The latest BSNL-introduced Rs 399 recharge plan will be made available starting August 15 for these circles.

BSNL Chennai has announced on its website the launch of the new Rs 399 recharge plan and the discontinuation of the Rs 399 tariff vouchers and Rs 1,699 recharge plan. The new upgrade plan for the BSNL Rs 399 comes with 1 GB of high-speed data per day. Once the daily FUP limit is reached, unlimited data is then offered at a reduced speed of 80kbps.

BSNL Rs 399 plan also offers unlimited voice calls including home and regional roaming (including Delhi and Mumbai’s MTNL network roaming area). BSNL notes that the FUP limit for voice calls is 250 minutes per day (local + STD + outgoing roaming).

In addition, BSNL Rs 399 package offers 100 SMS messages a day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content. This new program is valid for 80 days and will go live on 15 August. Subscribers may use C-TOPUP, self-care, and Web portal to enable this package. SMS PLAN BSNL399 to 123, to enable this plan through the self-care process. BSNL notices that self-care activations don’t offer free BSNL tunes and free Lokdhun content.

The basic package to be considered with this latest recharge voucher Rs 399 is the “Advance Per Minute Package 94”. For local calls to a mobile network and to BSNL landlines, consumers have to pay Re 1 per minute. This will charge Rs. 1.3 per minute for local calls to other landline numbers and STD calls.