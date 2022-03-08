BSNL launches Rs 329 Bharat Fibre Entry, its cheapest broadband plan with unlimited data: Check details

Subscribers can buy the new Fibre Entry broadband plan from BSNL website in select states where the plan is currently available.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has introduced a new Fibre Entry monthly broadband plan for customers at Rs 329. The new broadband plan offers 20Mbps speed and is available in select states. The plan has a Fair Usage Policy and has a limit of 1,000GB (1TB). After completion of 1 TB, subscribers will be able to browse at slower speeds and users will have access to local and STD calling over every network.

Subscribers can buy the new Fibre Entry broadband plan from BSNL website in select states where the plan is currently available. The 1 TB data will be provided t 20mbps speed and after 1 Tb is exhausted the speed drops to 2Mbps. The fibre entry monthly plan is priced at Rs 329 and is Rs 120 less than Fibre Basic Plan that comes for Rs 449.

The latter plan offers high-speed browsing at 30 Mbps, FUP limit of 3,300GB after which browsing speed drops to 2Mbps. BSNL meanwhile, is also offering unlimited local and STD calls to any network as part of Fibre Entry Plan and 90 per cent discount in first month’s rent.

Along with 18 per cent GST the price of the plan listed gets to Rs 338. The plan is a cheaper alternative for users who do not require a lot of mobile data every month. The plan is now available in select regions and later will be made available in all other states.

BSNL on the other hand is facing competition from its biggest rival Reliance Jio that toppled the state-run telecom company as largest broadband service provider with 4,24 million subscribers a few months ago. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data says Jio’s subscriber base increased to 4.34 million in November 2011 and BSNL’s declined by 4.2 million. Bharati airtel on the other hand has a subscriber base that grew to 4.08 million and is expected to overtake BSNL in future.