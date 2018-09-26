BSNL launches Rs 299 postpaid plan to tackle Jio, Airtel: Here are the benefits

BSNL has launched a new postpaid plan

BSNL has been actively changing its recharge plans to match up with the offerings by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. In its latest effort to combat the rivals, the state-owned telecom company has come up with a new Rs 299 recharge pack for the postpaid customers that will offer them 31GB data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits. The BSNL Rs 299 recharge aims to take on the various mid-tier unlimited plans from the incumbents.

The BSNL Rs 299 recharge pack is available to the new users, reports Telecom Talk. The data limit of 31GB will be available as a whole, which means the customers can consume it altogether or throughout the validity. There is no upper limit day-wise. Additionally, there are unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, as well as roaming outgoing calls, without FUP limits. The calls can be made to all the circles except Delhi and Mumbai.

The data speeds will reduce to 80Kbps after 31GB high-speed data is exhausted, meaning the customers get an unlimited data pack. The report also mentions that the customers will be required to pay the GST charges on top of the pack’s amount. This means the price will go a little higher than the one mentioned by the company. BSNL is also not offering the data rollover facility, unlike Airtel and Vodafone that allow the customer to carry forward any unused data to the next billing cycle.

The BSNL Rs 299 plan takes on the Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan that kicked off earlier this year. As compared to this plan, the Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan comes with 25GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps such as Jio TV, Jio Music, and more. Airtel, on the other hand, offers 40GB data with rollover feature at Rs 399 along with unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day.