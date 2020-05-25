BSNL launches Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited calling for 600 days; details inside

Users will also get the benefit of 100 messages in a day and BSNL Tunes.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge plan for its customers that offers them unlimited calling. Among its competitors, this plan offers customers something that none of the other brands are offering- that is increased validity. With a cost of Rs 2,399, BSNL prepaid customers can now benefit with unlimited calling facility for 600 days. The new plan which is valid for around 20 months will be valid across all circles and has an FUP of 250 minutes per day.

Users will also get the benefit of 100 messages in a day and BSNL Tunes. While the plan seems to stand out from other telecom operators in terms of validity, it does have a catch. BSNL is not giving any data benefits inclusive in this particular pack. What can customers do for data services? All prepaid customers opting for Rs 2,399 pack will have to purchase a separate pack from the company just for data usage. This is a good-to-go plan especially for those who do not use much data and just want to call people for a long term.

What Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer in their long term plan?

Reliance Jio has introduced a long term prepaid plan for Rs 2,399 which has a validity of 365 days. This plan apart from offering unlimited calls, gives the user 2GB data daily. Apart from this, similar to BSNL, Jio provides free 100 messages in a day and a subscription to all Jio apps. Airtel, on the other hand, has a plan of Rs 2,398 where it gives data benefits of 1.5 GB in a day as well as unlimited voice calling for a year. Apart from this, it offers a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions among others.

If customers pay Rs 2,498 instead of Rs 2,398, they will get all the above mentioned benefits along with 2 GB data daily. Vodafone too, has a Rs 2,399 pan with similar benefits to that of Airtel for a year. It gives a free subscription to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 as well.