BSNL launches Rs 151, Rs 251 work from home prepaid plans with up to 70GB data; check details

As part of Rs 151 plan, the company will offer a total of 40GB of internet data which could be utilised by the people doing their jobs on remote mode.

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with two new prepaid work from home (WFH) plans/data special tariff vouchers along with a new promotional full talk time pack for the customers in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu region. The offer comes in the wake of the internet data demand as a huge section of the population is working from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The first recharge coupon of the company FRC108 has been introduced again with additional validity in the plan. The two new Special tariff vouchers for people working from home are pegged at Rs 151 and Rs 251 respectively. Both the plans have different amounts of internet data but the validity of both the STV plans will remain the same i.e,. 30 days.

As part of Rs 151 plan, the company will offer a total of 40GB of internet data which could be utilised by the people doing their jobs on remote mode. The other plan which costs Rs 251 will have a total of 70GB internet data with the same validity of 30 days. It would be pertinent to understand that the company has not provided any call services or messaging services complementary as part of the plan.

Users who also want the facility of voice call or messages will have to get a separate plan recharged on their phone number. The announcement about the new special tariff vouchers and the promotional first recharge coupon was made by the company officials in the Tamil Nadu region on their official twitter account. For the activation of the internet only plan, the customers will simply need to send a message “STV DATA151” or “STV DATA251” to 123. The new vouchers are also available at the traditional kiosks of the company including the CTOPUP, web-portals, and self-care activation.

The company has also launched a full talktime plan costing Rs 60. The plan provides full talktime, however apart from the full talktime, there are no other features available as part of the plan. However, this offer is only for a limited period of time as it will expire on August 6. The FRC 108 plan will include the voice calling facility including to all MTNL customers in Mumbai as well as Delhi, 1GB high speed data everyday and 500 SMS messages. As part of the promotion, the validity of the plan currently has been raised from 28 days to 56 days now.