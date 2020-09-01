BSNL launches Rs 1,499 prepaid plan with 24GB data, unlimited calling and more

The telco is offering 24GB FUP data among the RS 1,499 plan along with unlimited calling.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a new plan for its prepaid customers. The PV-1499 plan has been announced by the company through BSNL Chennai Twitter account. BSNL prepaid users can avail this plan from September 1. The telco is offering 24GB FUP data among the RS 1,499 plan along with unlimited calling. According to the company, voice calling has a FUP limit of 250 minutes every day and once consumed, the customer will be charged the standard rate for making voice calls. Apart from this, free 100 SMS per day is also a part of the plan.

The company has introduced a promotional offer. It is to note that the plan has an initial validity of 365 days (1 year). However, users who will opt for this new plan within 90 days of its introduction will be given extra validity of 30 days (making overall validity of 395 days). Users can avail the new plan starting from September 1 from BSNL website or can also message ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ to 123 from their registered BSNL number.

Apart from PV-1499, the company also offers other plans that offer year-long validity. One of such plans offered by the company is PV-365 plan. Users can also look into this plan before opting for the latest plan introduced. Under PV-365 plan, there is 250 minutes of unlimited voice calling in a day with 2GB data/day. After consumption of this data, it reduces to 80 Kbps and it resets every midnight. Users get 100 SMS/day in this plan as well. Notably, the freebies with this plan come for the first 60 days, therefore, after free service for 60 days, users will have to buy voice and data vouchers from the company.

Recently, BSNL also announced a revision on the payment collection date for customers with Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. Till the revision, the FTTH customers used to get 21 days for making payments from the date of invoice. But this has been changed to 15 days, implying that it is compulsory for the users to pay the bill in the first 15 days from receiving it.