BSNL launches Rs 147 prepaid plan with 10GB data, unlimited voice calls and more

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan ahead of India’s 74th Independence day. The rate of the plan has been pegged at Rs 147 which will have a validity of 30 days. In another significant decision, the operator has also extended the validity of the existing plans offered by the company including Rs 247 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans.

In a bid to target the younger customers, the company has also decided to offer a free Eros Now subscription on select recharge plans. Rationalising the large number of plans being offered by the company, the operator also withdrew a total of seven prepaid plans. The seven plans which have been taken off the block are Rs 78, Rs 551, Rs 249, and Rs 447 prepaid plans along with Rs 144, Rs 792, and Rs 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans.

As far as the new prepaid plan launched by the company is concerned, its facilities will include 250 minutes of talktime on all STD as well as local telephone numbers. In addition to the 250 minutes of talktime, the plan will also allow its customers to call all MTNL phone numbers across the country. The plan has also been beefed up with 10GB of high speed internet data which is to be consumed by the customer within a period of 30 days which is the validity of the plan. The information was shared by the company on its Chennai division circular website. Apart from activating the plan from the company website and channel top up, interested customers can send a text message typing ‘COMBO147’ to 123.

The company also informed that its customers who are using Rs 247 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plan will be able to use this plan for a longer period as the company extended the validity of both of these plans by 6 and 74 days respectively. However, the new offer has been made available on a special basis till August 31. Hence the total validity of the rs 247 plan will increase to 36 days while that of Rs 1,999 plan has been expanded to 439 days. While the decision has been published on the website of the company’s Chennai division, the company will in all likelihood extend the decisions pan India.