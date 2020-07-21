BSNL launches new Rs 1299 broadband plan with 22GB daily data and other benefits; check more details

BSNL also allows for unrestricted calling benefits with a rent-free landline link to the broadband package. It provides unlimited free calls to any network within India for Local and STD calls.

With an objective to cash in on the rising demands for high-speed broadband, BSNL has introduced a broadband plan that offers users 22 GB of daily data per month for Rs 1299. The plan is an upgrade to the Rs 1199 wideband plan of 20 GB. The broadband plan, dubbed 22 GB CUL, offers daily data of 22 GB with a download speed of up to 10Mbps. Once the 22 GB limit is reached the velocity will be reduced to 2Mbps. The 22GB CUL plan is available for all users in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar, BSNL noted. The development was first reported by Telecom Talk.

The BSNL 22 GB CUL broadband plan carries a host of benefits with it too. Customers who opt for this package obtain an email address and free 1 GB cloud storage. Customers also get the option by paying Rs 2000 annually to buy one static IP address. Users must note that they will be required to pay a security deposit for the IP address and will be provided upon request.

BSNL has offered four payment options for the users who will opt for the 22GB CUL plan. The state-owned telecom has plans of Rs 1,299, Rs 12, 990, Rs 24, 681, Rs 36, 372 under the 22 GB CUL plan for a period of one month, one year, two years and three years.

BSNL noted that existing customers who opted for the Rs 1199 20 GB broadband plan have automatically migrated from July 1 to the 22 GB CUL plan and those who have already subscribed to annual payments that issue ISP balancing charges.