BSNL launches new prepaid plan called ‘Abhinandan-151’

BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan called the ‘Abhinandan-151’. The BSNL Abhinandan-151 plan costs Rs 151 and brings daily voice and data benefits for the prepaid subscribers. As far as the naming of the plan goes, the company has not said anything if there’s any reference to the IAF wing-commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The new BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan credits unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 24 days. It is available to purchase in all circles and the calling will be valid for Delhi and Mumbai circles where the company does not provide its services. The plan can be bought by visiting a retailer or by recharging a prepaid number online through website and third-party vendors.

BSNL is providing 4G services in select circles, including Kerala, which means the data will be available to consume at high speeds.

While the data and voice will be valid for 24 days, the overall validity that includes incoming validity will last for 180 days from the day of recharge. This means after the first 24 days are over, the user can buy another prepaid plan to enjoy voice and data benefits under it.

The Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan is being offered under promotion for 90 days starting June 13. State-owned telecom company BSNL may choose to extend the deadline for the plan later, as we have seen many other plans the company has launched as promotional offers.

BSNL has been grappling to grow its user base while retaining profits ever since Reliance Jio kicked off the onslaught on the Indian telcos. Airtel and Vodafone Idea resorted to losing users in favour of gaining higher ARPUs to sustain their businesses. BSNL, however, is significantly lagging behind, largely due to the absence of 4G services in the country. Most nations in the world have launched 5G network already while India aims to begin 5G trials in the next 100 days.