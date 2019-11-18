BSNL launches new plan for Rs 998 with 2GB data per day- Check Details

The new plan from BSNL will be valid for 210 days. It is important to note that this new prepaid plan from BSNL will not include any unlimited voice calling or SMS benefits.

Prior to this, BSNL had launched a plan worth Rs 997 which had unlimited voice calling alongside 100 free SMS as well. The Rs 997 prepaid plan was valid for 180 days which is a month less when compared to the Rs 998 data plan launched by BSNL.

The telecom company will be aiming to increase its subscriber base with this new offer. BSNL’s Rs 998 prepaid plan is available for users in Kerala circle. Other than Kerala, the plan will be available in UP West, UP East, and Gujarat as well. The plan from BSNL also offers Personalized Ringback Tone benefit for users. But this offer will be valid only for the first two months of the recharge.

Customers looking for a cheaper plan from BSNL have the option of using the Rs 365 plan launched by BSNL. Under this plan, customers will be able to get 2GB data daily and 100 free SMSes along with it. It will also allow customers to make unlimited local/ STD calls across the country which includes Delhi and Mumbai circles as well.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recently received approval from the Central government to merge with Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited operates PAN India whereas Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited. operates only in Delhi and Mumbai. BSNL will be hoping that they get more customers in the coming months.