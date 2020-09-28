BSNL launches new Bharat Fiber broadband plans with up to 300Mbps speed, price starts at Rs 449

BSNL is set to offer these Bharat Fiber plans in cities/areas where other competitors have a strong hold.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in a bid to attract more users has come up with new broadband plans. The broadband plans will begin from October 1 at a starting price of Rs 449. The Bharat Fiber plans introduced recently will compete the likes of JioFiber plans which start at Rs 399 right now. There are four plans that BSNL is offering priced at Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 in select cities. These plans will come on a promotional basis, that means they will be valid only for 90 days from October 1. After the three months, the company will either kill them or extend the availability. It is to note the BSNL is set to offer these Bharat Fiber plans in cities/areas where other competitors have a strong hold.

In Rs 449 broadband plan also known as Fibre Basic, the company will be offering 30 mbps speed up to 3.3TB or 3300GB. After the FUP limit, the speed will come down to 2 mbps. BSNL has launched this plan across all the circles except Andaman & Nicobar one. The second plan on BSNL Fibre Value plan costs Rs 799 per month. This plan boasts of 100 mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3TB. The company will give free access to landline calling as well as post-FUP speed of 2 mbps. According to the company, the plan is not a long-term plan and the minimum hire period for all these plans is one month.

The third plan BSNL is offering is Fibre Premium plan costing Rs 999. This plan is aimed to complete the JioFiber plan of Rs 999. Users availing this plan will get 200 mbps speed up to 3.3TB and just like other plans, after FUP, the speed will reduce to just 2 mbps. The after FUP speed of BSNL is still better than JioFiber after FUP speed of 1 Mbps. All subscribers will get unlimited voice calling benefits.

The last plan BSNL has introduced is priced at Rs 1,499 per month and is known as Fibre Ultra broadband plan. This plan comes with 300 mbps speed, which is the highest the company is offering. In most cities, the maximum BSNL has offered is the maximum speed of 200 mbps.