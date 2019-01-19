BSNL launches Bharat Fiber broadband service at Rs. 1.1 per GB to counter Jio GigaFiber

The launch of the Bharat Fiber service is certainly aimed to counter Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber broadband service that was launched back in August last year but is yet to see a broader rollout. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

State-run telecom operator BSNL on Friday said that it has launched its fibre to the home service, Bharat Fiber, in the country, and will offer 35GB per day at as low as Rs 1.1 per GB to take on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The move comes at a time when Mukesh Ambani-led Jio is extending its GigaFiber trials to over 1400 cities in the country before launching it commercially. Bharti Airtel has also been expanding its wireline broadband service in India.

The latest move comes weeks after the state-owned operator upgraded its unlimited broadband plans to offer up to six times more data than before. The telco said that it has started Bharat Fiber bookings through its online portal.

The operator also recently brought a 25 per cent cashback offer on its annual and half-yearly broadband plans to take on the likes of Jio GigaFiber and Airtel broadband services.

The launch of the Bharat Fiber service is certainly aimed to counter Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber broadband service that was launched back in August last year but is yet to see a broader rollout.

The company aims to take the Jio GigaFiber service, which is designed to deliver up to 1Gbps speeds, to 50 million homes in 1,100 cities across the country. However, the Mumbai-headquartered company hasn’t announced any concrete plans around the formal rollout of the Jio GigaFiber service.

Last month, BSNL brought a 25 per cent cashback offer for subscribers picking up its annual and half-yearly broadband plans. The operator also upgraded its unlimited broadband plans to offer as much as six times more data than before. It essentially revised the Rs. 675, Rs. 845, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,495, Rs. 1,745 and Rs. 2,295 broadband plans to provide up to 35GB data per day.