BSNL launches Ananth, Ananth Plus prepaid plans with free voice calling for 90 days

BSNL launch Ananth, Ananth Plus with free voice calling for 90 days

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the government-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has launched two new prepaid plans. Both the new plans – STV or Special Tariff Voucher plans have been introduced with free voice calling benefit. However, the plans have been launched only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. BSNL is known for its Special Tariff Voucher plans for different circles.

BSNL has named the two STVs as BSNL Ananth and Ananth Plus. The new BSNL prepaid plans are priced at Rs 105 and Rs 328, respectively. Under these STVs, the BSNL users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calling facility. The validity for BSNL Ananth is 26 days while for Ananth Plus is 90 days.

In other 20 circles across India excluding Delhi and Mumbai, the telecom operator is offering BSNL Ananth and Ananth Plus at Rs 99 and Rs 319, respectively. But, the benefits of unlimited voice calls will remain the same across circles. Delhi and Mumbai fall under the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

On September 14, 2018, the state-owned-telecom operator had launched a new ‘Bumper offer’ for prepaid users. This offer will benefit the subscribers with more than 2.2 GB mobile data per day above their regular base plans.

For the new BSNL users, the ‘Bumper Offer’ of 2.2 GB mobile data per day will be relevant on five unlimited plan vouchers such as Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999. While, the existing customer can get the offer at Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444 and Rs 448 plans.

The validity for Rs 186 pack is 28 days, Rs 429 is 81 days, Rs 485 is 90 days. In a press statement, Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL had said, “We are offering attractive plans and amp; scheme time to time to our esteemed customers. In this coming festive season of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri- Durga Puja-Dashahra and Diwali etc. we have come up with this ‘Festive Offer’ with increased benefits.”