BSNL launches 4 new affordable prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 184: Check benefits, validity, other details

All the plans have high-speed data access, free messaging and voice calling facilities

BSNL is adding new prepaid recharge plans to its portfolio. The new plans are Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186 and Rs 347. All the plans have high-speed data access, free messaging and voice calling facilities. The first three plans have a validity of 28 days, the Rs 347 plan will be valid for 56 days.



BSNL Rs 184 recharge plan details

This recharge plan comes with 1GB high-speed data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS for 28 days. There is free access to personalised ring back ones (PRBT) and Lystn Podcast service throughout the 28-day validity.



BSNL Rs 185 prepaid recharge plan details

The Rs 185 plan has all benefits of the Rs 184 plan like data, SMS, STD and roaming voice calls. Additionally, the Rs. 185 plan offers free access to PRBT and the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service for 28 days.

BSNL Rs 186 recharge plan details

Just like the Rs 184 and Rs 185 plans, the Rs 186 BSNL prepaid recharge plan brings 1GB high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages for 28 days. There is free access to PRBT for 28 days. Additionally, it has free access to the Hardy Games service by One 97 Communication throughout the validity.



BSNL Rs 347 prepaid recharge plan details

The Rs 347 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB high-speed data access on a daily basis in contrast to 1 GB in above plans, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages all for 56 days. It also has free access to the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service in the same validity.