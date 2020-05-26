BSNL landline users are eligible for free broadband connectivity until June 20; details inside

BSNL has announced the extension of the Work@Home broadband program through a circular.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its broadband promotional program for “Work@Home” until June 20. The program was implemented in March and was initially valid for one month. The state-owned operator however extended its validity to May 19. The broadband service is exclusively available to BSNL landline customers who do not have a BSNL broadband link, with the goal of promoting work from home and limiting the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the region. It is applicable pan-Indiaically, with the exception of the Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL has announced the extension of the Work@Home broadband program through a circular posted by the operator’s Chennai team, as originally spotted by OnlyTech.com. The service is available free of charge to BSNL’s landline customers.

BSNL offers Internet connectivity with download speeds of up to 10 Mbps for customers that use the broadband promotional plan. The bundled download speed is true with an allocation of 5 GB of data. Once the speed has exceeded the given limit, as per the official details, the speed drops to up to 1Mbps.

Also applicable to customers receiving the broadband package is to use one email ID along with 1 GB data. The plan also contains no additional installation fees and security deposits. Customers however need to own a modem or customer premise equipment (CPE) to make free use of the broadband service.

Earlier last month, BSNL had extended Work@Home broadband validity to May 19. At the time of the launch, it was valid until April 19. It is designed to enable customers to stay indoors and prefer working from home to restrict the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

By dialing the toll-free number 1800-345-1504, BSNL landline customers can avail of the promotional broadband plan. It is necessary to remember that customers who already have a broadband link from the provider can’t make use of the package.