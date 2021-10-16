BSNL is offering up to 4 months of free broadband internet to these users; check details

BSNl had earlier offered free broadband service to its Maharashtra circle in February last year

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering four months of free broadband service to its customers using its Bharat Fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL) customer. The offer is also applicable to BSNL Broadband over WiFi and landline subscribers in all over India. Bharat Fibre plans to offer the same tariff across all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circle. The fibre-to-the home plan starts at Rs 499.

Also, BSNL will provide four months of free broadband service to its DSL, Bharat Fibre, BBoWiFi and landline customers for paying 36 months rent at once. With this plan BSNL will get 40 months of service at a charge of 36 months. Broadband customers paying advance rent for 24 months get three months of free service from bSNL. Subscribers going with 12 months advance rental also get free service for an additional month.

To avail the offer, customers can call toll free number 1800003451500 or visit their nearest customer care centre, as detailed on the BSNL site.

BSNl had earlier offered free broadband service to its Maharashtra circle in February last year that is now available on a pan-India basis. To offer the same rental offerings across the country, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle, BSNL has also regularised Bharat Fibre broadband plans.

Kerala Telecom reports that the change is applicable to all Bharat Fibre plans that start from Rs. 449 and go up to Rs. 1,499. The existing Disney+Hotstar Premium plan has been discontinued.