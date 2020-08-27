BSNL IPTV services launched; telco begins pan-India registrations

Users will be able to access the service on the Android Box, Android TV and mobile.

As planned, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched its Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services on Thursday. The services are currently available in Kerala circle for now. Three cities in the state will have the company’s IPTV services on a trial basis. BSNL will run its services for almost two months between August 27 and October 31. Apart from this, BSNL has also started a dedicated portal for all the users of Bharat Fiber. The users from across the country can now register for the IPTV service in the portal despite services being launched in one state. The BSNL users will have to fill in their Bharat Fiber phone number as well as their registered email and mobile number to opt for the company’s IPTV service.

In Kerala, three regions- Ernakulam, Alleppey and Thrissur have the IPTV services starting today. The company claimed that all the users who will register for the IPTV services before September 10 will be provided with complimentary access to channels that are free-to-air (FTA) for one month. Last week, P G Nirmal, BSNL Kerala general manager for sales and marketing discussed the development via a letter sent to the operator’s business area heads. While the company introduced the facilities in February this year, the company has for the first time rolled out the services for end-users. Users will be able to access the service on the Android Box, Android TV and mobile.

Initially, BSNL could not start the services, as according to the reports, the company, local cable operators and IPTV service provider did not have a revenue sharing model which was accepted by all. While the company has not yet revealed the package prices, it asserted that the packages will be user friendly. Meanwhile, BSNL has added Cinesoft as its technology partner and Bhoomika Digital, on the other hand, will be the content partner.