BSNL introduces Combo 18 plan with 1.8GB daily data, unlimited calls; details inside

BSNL’s Combo 18 is among many affordable plans that the company has rolled out.

Telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a new Combo 18 plan for its subscribers in Tamil Nadu. It is to note that BSNL’s Combo 18 allows its customers to make calls free of cost to other BSNL numbers as well as non BSNL numbers. In the plan that has a two day validity period, customers will get an additional 250 minutes of free calls to all other numbers across the country. In addition to this, the company is also providing 1.8GB high speed data on a daily basis. Once the limit is reached, the company will limit the speed of data to 80kbps.

BSNL’s Combo 18 is among many affordable plans that the company has rolled out. It is already available in its 22 circles that are Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh West and East, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep circles. The company has recently enabled the plan to users in its Puducherry as well. The remaining Indian states do not have this low cost plan enabled by BSNL.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu circle of BSNL, the company has also revised Rs 98 Data Voucher which allowed the users to browse unlimited data for 24 days once the plan has been activated. Apart from this, users will be getting 2GB of high data. The pack is also known as “Data Tsunami” and has been providing its users a complimentary access to Eros Now entertainment services.

The company has also extended the 6 paise cashback scheme till the end of this month. Under the scheme, users can earn 6 paise cashback on voice calls of 5 minutes and the company pays upto Rs 50 per month.