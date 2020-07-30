BSNL hikes monthly charges of select broadband plans; here are all the updated prices

The 2 GB BSNL CUL plan which cost Rs 349 Rs a month till now will now be costlier by Rs 20 and cost Rs 369.

State run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to hike the charges of its broadband plans nominally from next month. The formal announcement was made by the company in its Kerala circle (first spotted by Telecom Talk). The announcement was expected to be announced as a lot of customers had received messages from the company about the hike from the next month. However, out of the range of seventeen broadband plans being offered by the telecom service provider across the country, price hike is expected to be applied on seven broadband plans only. The hike is also supposed to be nominal within a range of Rs 20 to Rs 30 per month.

Among the plans which are expected to be hiked are its 2GB BSNL CUL plan, 2GB CUL plan, 3 GB CUL plan, 4 GB CUL plan, 5 GB CUL plan, the Superstar 300 plan and the 15 GB CUL plan.

The 2 GB BSNL CUL plan which cost Rs 349 Rs a month till now will now be costlier by Rs 20 and cost Rs 369. The plan allows its users to browse 2GB of data at the speed of 8 Mbps in a day after which the speed falls down to 1 Mbps. It also provides unlimited calling facility among the BSNL mobile and landline network among its many other features.

The 2GB CUL plan which used to cost Rs 399 will also be costlier by Rs 20 and cost Rs 419. This plan offers all the facilities of the 2 GB BSNL CUL plan and additionally it offers free calling facilities to all the networks. In a similar fashion, the 3 GB CUL plan’s charges have been increased from Rs 499 a month to Rs 519 a month. The plan offers daily high speed internet data upto 3 GB. The similar increase of Rs 20 has also been applied on the 4 GB CUL plan as well as 5 GB CUL plan. Both the internet plans provide 4 GB and 5 GB of high speed internet a day respectively. The 4 GB CUL plan will now cost Rs 629 whereas the 5 GB CUL plan will be charged at Rs 729 for a month.

As far as the hike on the Superstar 300 plan is concerned, the rate has been hiked by Rs 30 and the plan will now cost Rs 779. The plan offers 300 GB of internet data in a month at a speed of 10 Mbps. After the exhaustion of the 300 GB of data, the speed falls down to 2Mbps.

The 15 GB CUL plan which offers 15 GB daily internet data has also been hiked by Rs 20 and will cost Rs 1029 a month. The plan offers daily internet data upto 15 GB. Additionally it offers all the other facilities which are offered in the 5 GB CUL plan.