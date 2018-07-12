BSNL fires fresh salvo at Jio, now offers massive 6GB data per day

BSNL has revamped its prepaid plans to take on Jio

BSNL is fighting an uphill battle against Reliance Jio to retain its customers and is constantly changing its prepaid and postpaid plans to offer more benefits. The state-owned telecom company has now revised several prepaid packs to further take on Reliance Jio while making sure that other telcos such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea remain at bay. The company has introduced the changes to the existing prepaid packs to offer more data and call benefits.

First up is the BSNL’s prepaid pack worth Rs 444 that is popular among the customers. It now offers 6GB data per day for a validity of 60 days. The plan earlier offered only 4GB data per day, however, the increasing onslaught by Jio and other telcos has compelled these changes. The 6GB data per day, when exhausted, will bring down the speed to 60Kbps, thereby, offering unlimited data to the users. In addition, the plan offers unlimited off-net voice calls and SMS benefits for the same validity.

On top of this plan, BSNL has also upped the data limits on several existing prepaid packs. The BSNL prepaid plans worth Rs Rs 999, Rs 666, Rs 485, Rs 429, and Rs 186 have been revamped to offer 2GB extra data per day to the customers. Needless to say, these plans come with unlimited calling and 100 SMS benefits. Not only the aforementioned plans, BSNL has also revised some other data-only plans worth Rs 448, Rs 444, Rs 333, Rs 349, and Rs 187 to give the customers 2GB extra data.

Moving to the other set of prepaid unlimited combo plans, BSNL has improvised Rs 186, 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 999 plans to benefit the customers with 2GB extra data. The BSNL Rs 186 and Rs 999 prepaid unlimited combo plans also offer unlimited data, so if you consume the daily limit, the speed will be throttled to 40Kbps. This means that the BSNL Rs 186 prepaid plan now offers 3GB data per day, which takes on the Jio Rs 149 plan that was recently bundled with extra data and discount offers.