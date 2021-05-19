BSNL extends validity of existing subscribers by two months, adds 100 minutes free talktime amid pandemic and cyclone Tauktae crisis

BSNL Offers Extra Validity of 2 Months

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) prepaid subscribers can now enjoy free extension of validity that expired on or after April 1. These free benefits are given to subscribers who were hit by the Covid-19 second wave and were not able to recharge further due to movement restriction or other hardships like cyclone Tauktae, said the telecom service provider. The affected prepaid subscribers will get 100 minutes of free talktime to make calls along with an extension of validity.

The validity now lasts till May 31 for affected BSNL subscribers to let them continue to receive incoming calls during this crisis situation. They can further utilize the 100 minutes talk time by May 31 for making emergency calls. Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL urged subscribers to get their recharge done online and not rely on retail stores when the states are announcing lockdowns.

The company in a statement asked users to utilize MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website, and other popular wallet services for recharge and also avail 4 per cent discount upfront on recharging from MyBSNL app.

Last month, BSNL BSNL extended the validity of its popular unlimited plan, special tariff voucher of Rs 398, Subscribers can now avail the package till July 8 as opposed to earlier April 9 as its end date. With this STV, users can get unlimited high-speed data without FUP cap, unlimited voice calls in Licensed Service Area, and to national networks like MTNL in Delhi and Mumbai circle. The package also included 100 SMS per day to be utilized within 30 days