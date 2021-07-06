BSNL extends Rs 699 plan validity, launches two new ‘special’ vouchers

BSNL launches two new vouchers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), the government-backed telecom operator has extended its promotional offer on Rs 699 prepaid plan with new special vouchers for its customers. Now the validity of the plan has been extended from 160 days to 180 days, according to a new report.

BSNL launched the Rs 699 promotional plan in April 2021. Under the offer, the telecom service provider increased the plan’s validity by 20 more days. The plan also offers unlimited calling, 0.5GB daily data, and SMS. The plan initially came with a three-month validity on launch.

There are two more special tariff vouchers of Rs 75 and Rs 95 for the customers. The vouchers in the name of STV75 and STV94 can be availed soon. The STV75 comes with 100 minutes of talk time, 2GB data and a 60 days validity. The other plan STV94 comes with 100 minutes of talk time, 3 GB of data and 90 days validity. Both subscription plans come with free BSNL tunes.

The calls are charged at 30 paise per minute after the allocated free talktime gets over.