BSNL extends Rs 600 Bharat Fiber broadband plan availability until October end; check details

The Rs 600 broadband plan offers data access at 2Mbps, after exceeding the allocated 300GB quota for usage up to 40Mbps capacity.

Amidst coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent surge in the demand for the high-speed internet, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Rs 600 broadband plan for three months. The plan, originally launched as ‘Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346’ in Odisha circle was scheduled to be available only till July 27 but now will be valid until October 27. The website of the BSNL Bharat Fiber website has confirmed the extension of Rs 600 broadband plan package. The broadband plan offers 300GB of high-speed data with speed up to 40Mbps along with the benefit of unlimited voice calling.

The Rs 600 broadband plan offers data access at 2Mbps, after exceeding the allocated 300GB quota for usage up to 40Mbps capacity. The service is available for downloading broadband deals in the Odisha region alongside the Rs 599 and Rs 699 usable data.

BSNL Bharat Fiber customers can semi-annually take advantage of the Rs 600 broadband plan at Rs 3,600 or Rs 7,200 annually. However, at Rs 14,400 or triennially at Rs 21,600 it can also be opted on biennially. The operator also provides additional coverage to customers picking up their monthly, biennial, and triennial options for one month, three months, and four months, respectively.

BSNL expanded the six paisa cashback deal earlier this week for its customers on the landline, broadband and Bharat Fiber. The deal was valid until 31 July, but it can now be used up until 31 August.

BSNL, in the recent past, has extended the service availability of other broadband plans as well. Earlier, BSNL had extended the availability of the Rs 777 broadband plan. The telecom had also extended its Rs 499 broadband plan that was launched in promotional circles.