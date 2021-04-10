BSNL extends popular Rs 398 prepaid plan for another 90 days, here are the all the benefits

The company which is under heavy debt also introduced three new DSL broadband plans which have been priced at Rs 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555. All the three internet plans come with the speed of 10Mbps.

State owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its Rs 398 special tariff prepaid voucher plan for its customers. The special prepaid voucher plan was launched by the company in January on a promotional basis and was scheduled to end on April 9. Now the company has extended the recharge plan for another 90 days allowing more of its customers to continue receiving benefits of the plan. As per the recent decision taken by the company, the recharge plan will now end on July 8.

Benefits of the Rs 398 plan

The decision of extending the tariff plan was announced by the company from its Chennai twitter handle. The benefits of the special recharge plan remain the same. The recharge plan which was coming to an end on April 9 has now been extended from April 10 till July 8 with all its benefits.

The plan offers unlimited high-speed internet data without any FUP limit, unlimited voice calling services, along with 100 sms per day. The plan remains valid for a total of 30 days. While announcing the decision, the company also said that the plan is only supposed to be used for personal use not for any unauthorised telemarketing or commercial use. However, the recharge plan cannot be availed by the customers to make international calls, calls on premium numbers, IN numbers among others.

The company which is under heavy debt also introduced three new DSL broadband plans which have been priced at Rs 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555. All the three internet plans come with the speed of 10Mbps. It is pertinent to note that the new DSL broadband plans internet speed is slower than that offered by the company under its BSNL’s Bharat Fibre plans.