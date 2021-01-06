  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSNL extends availability of promo ‘affordable’ Bharat Fiber broadband plans; details

January 6, 2021 6:33 PM

The decision was taken by the government-run telecom provider in view of the positive response of customers towards the Bharat Fiber Plans. The company whose finances are ailing had launched the Bharat Fiber Plans in October last year.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has extended the availability of its flagship Bharat Fiber Plans by another three months. The availability of the Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 plans was coming to an end on January 4 this year but can now be subscribed by new users for another 90 days. The decision was taken by the government-run telecom provider in view of the positive response of customers towards the Bharat Fiber Plans. The company whose finances are ailing had launched the Bharat Fiber Plans in October last year. The launch of the Bharat Fiber plans has also helped the company narrow its subscriber loss to other competitors.

The Rs 499 Bharat Fiber plan comes with a speed of 30MBPS which gets reduced to 2MBPS after the customers have exhausted the data limit of the plan. The plan has a validity of 30 days and in addition to the high-speed internet it also provides free BSNL landline services.

The highest internet speed offered by the company under the Rs 799 plan is 100 MBPS which gets reduced to 2 MBPS after the exhaustion of the data limit. In a similar vein the highest internet speed subsequently increases to 200 MBPS and 300 MBPS under the Rs 999 and Rs 1499 recharge plans respectively.

All the Bharat Fiber recharge plans provide complementary BSNL landline services to the customers. The premium recharge plans of Rs 999 and Rs 1499 also provide free access to the Over The Top platform Disney+Hotstar for the duration of the plan. The decision of the state-run telecom operator to extend the availability of the Bharat Fiber Plans is expected to bring new customers to the BSNL fold as the Bharat Fiber plans has put the company on the same footing as its rival competitors including Reliance Jio which is offering 30 MBPS internet plan for Rs 399.

