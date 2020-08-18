BSNL expands broadband portfolio with three new plans offering up to 400GB data; check details

BSNL is said to be having the 300GB CS112 Monthly plan at Rs 590 a month after the base plan.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its broadband offerings by bringing three new plans with up to 50 Mbps speed. The new broadband plans, called 200GB CS111 Monthly, 300GB CS112 Monthly, and PUN 400GB Monthly, offer up to 400GB of high-speed data allocation. BSNL is offering the plans at as low monthly rental as Rs 490 a month. The PUN 400GB Monthly broadband plan is also available with unlimited voice calling benefits to take on the likes of Airtel and Jio Fiber.

As per a report in TelecomTalk, BSNL is providing the 200GB CS111 monthly, 300GB CS112 monthly, and 400GB PUN monthly in Punjab circle. In the new range, the 200GB CS111 monthly plan is said to offer data speeds of up to 50Mbps up to 200GB – after which it goes down to 4MBps. The package does not provide benefits from voice calling, and is available at Rs 490 a month.

Compared to the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan, the 300GB CS112 Monthly plan does not provide benefits from voice calling. However, users can pay additional Rs 159 a month and get the Superstar 300GB Monthly plan which provides the same allocation of data along with unlimited voice calls.

The PUN 400GB monthly plan in BSNL’s spectrum is said to give a high-speed data quota of 400GB at up to 50Mbps. It comes with unlimited voice call support and is available every month at Rs 690.

BSNL is said to be having the 300GB CS112 Monthly plan at Rs 590 a month after the base plan. It comes with 300GB of high-speed access to data at speeds up to 50Mbps.

BSNL has not provided any information on whether it will also include broadband plans similar to the three latest ones recently launched in other circles in the Punjab region. However, the state-owned operator’s broadband site has yet to reveal the launch of the latest plans.